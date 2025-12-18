The Water Check: 5 Signs You May Be Severely Dehydrated During Winters

The cold winter months in India bring an unexpected problem: dehydration without people even realising that they are dehydrated. As the humidity level decreases, people need more indoor heating, but it dries the air. This leads to people drinking less water, resulting in symptoms such as inability to focus, irritability, and even hunger pangs despite having eaten meals. Multiple studies have noted that people's fluid intake reduces during colder months due to the temperature change. But what people don't realise is how dehydrated they really are and how much exact water they need to consume to maintain a healthy level of hydration.

One of the most common indicators of lack of hydration is the colour of urine right after peeing. Public health agencies like World Health Organization (WHO) have particular guidelines developed on hydration and these reveal how the colour of urine determines a healthy hydration level. Through understanding these colours, people can stay alert to their body's natural indicators and maintain proper hydration. But there are also be some other signs that can signal just how much hydration your body really needs.

5 Signs You Are Severely Dehydrated During Winters

1. You Feel Constant Fatigue Or Low Energy

Several studies have documented that the body's fluid levels affect blood volume and oxygen flow inside the body. When the body goes through mild dehydration, it can impair energy and mood as well. This may also be a byproduct of the typical modern winter routines that most people follow: long work hours, getting less sunlight as most people work in indoor spaces, and fewer hydration breaks. Certain people can even experience a lack of concentration or alertness when their water consumption is below the desired amounts. People need to adapt and can change their working style by following these tips:

Keep a metal bottle handy beside the workspace for easy access to clean drinking water.

Consume hydrating foods like cucumbers, fruits, and vegetables that offer the body hydration.

Be actively conscious of your water intake.

Take water bottle filling breaks to ensure the complete workday has a healthy dose of hydration at all times.

2. You Experience Frequent Headaches

The cold winter months bring the possibility of dehydration that can happen when people forget to drink filtered drinking water throughout the day for a long period of time. Studies suggest that dehydration can trigger headaches due to reduced fluid around the brain. As water intake is responsible for blood flow inside the body, the brain needs a constant healthy flow of the same to function. When the body is deprived of proper drinking water, then the brain function is affected, and one of the byproducts is constant headaches. There is also clinical evidence that suggests that the dry winter air increases water loss through breathing. Here are some tips if you are experiencing headaches due to inadequate water intake:

Get a water bottle with a measuring scale on the outside so you are aware of how much water is being consumed daily.

Change your water-drinking habits over the course of a week and notice the differences.

If your headaches are still present, then please seek medical guidance, as there may be a different cause.

3. Your Skin Feels Extra Dry Or Tight

Your skin is an indicator of what is happening underneath the surface. The body's internal functioning is reflected in the skin, and when people get dehydrated, their skin loses its glow. The cold weather and exposure to dry winter air can cause water loss on the uppermost layer of the skin; this, combined with the low humidity, leads to less moisturised skin. While there is a difference between dry skin and dehydrated skin, people need to learn to identify how the skin's texture can look based on their exposure to environmental factors and their water intake. Dry skin's most common sign is when you can run your finger through it, and a white line appears on the surface of the skin. And dehydrated skin can be identified through:

Tightness, discomfort when the skin is exposed to cold air.

Dullness or tiredness, as a result of a lack of water, reduces the radiance of the skin.

Fine lines feel more visible, as studies document that signs of ageing can become more prominent if people don't drink enough water consistently.

A sunken or dry under-eye area if people do not drink enough water.

4. You Feel Dizzy Or Light-Headed

This is a late-stage sign of severe dehydration, as it negatively impacts proper oxygen flow to the brain. In turn, this affects the blood pressure and overall blood circulation, leading to the body feeling dizzy or light-headed. Even though dizziness can have many causes, dehydration is one of the most common ones in winter due to reduced fluid intake.

Note: Seek medical guidance if you are experiencing persistent headaches to identify the exact cause and address it to seek relief.

5. The Colour Of Your Urine

There are public health agencies that have come up with a set of guidelines based on the WHO that can indicate how the colour of your urine can determine dehydration. It also suggests how much water is being consumed on a daily basis and how much is needed to maintain healthy hydration levels.

Here is a brief overview:

Lemon yellow or pale yellow : Pale, odourless, and plentiful urine is often an indication that you are well hydrated. Maintain the same routine that you are following.

: Pale, odourless, and plentiful urine is often an indication that you are well hydrated. Maintain the same routine that you are following. Slightly darker yellow : You need to drink a glass of water right now.

: You need to drink a glass of water right now. Medium-dark yellow : A clear sign of dehydration; you need to change how hydration is scheduled.

: A clear sign of dehydration; you need to change how hydration is scheduled. Dark yellow and strong smell: Drink a large bottle of water immediately. And re-evaluate how much water is being consumed on a daily basis.

Additional Signs Of Dehydration

Dry mouth

Muscle cramps

Rapid heartbeat

Feeling unusually thirsty (late-stage sign)

The Indian Medical Research Centre advises that people need proper fluid intake recommendations based on their age, diet, physical activity levels, and climate. Additionally, people need to modify their hydration and set their own goals. As there are clear signs of dehydration, they often stay for a short while, but if they last for a long period, then seek medical attention. Certain symptoms, like persistent dizziness, confusion, or inability to retain fluids, warrant immediate medical attention.

Winter dehydration is a common, subtle, and preventable problem with mindful hydration. It is important to recognise early signs that help maintain energy, skin health, and overall wellness.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.