Health Coach Reveals Warning Signs Your Body Is Experiencing Gut Imbalance And Dehydration

When it comes to our bodies, the signs and symptoms of health conditions can often be subtle yet telling. However, misinformation and common myths can sometimes lead us astray, causing us to misinterpret or overlook the early warning signs of underlying health issues. Health coach Nipa Asharam shares the actual first signs of gut imbalance, dehydration and other health conditions that people often do not know about or misunderstand. By debunking common myths and shedding light on the truth, she helps people take control of their health and identify potential problems before they escalate.

According to Nipa, the first sign of low omega-3 is not dry skin but emotional irritation and mood swings. The nutrient is an important component of brain cell membranes. When its levels are low, brain function can be impacted, leading to changes in mood and cognitive function before physical signs like dry skin become noticeable.

On the other hand, the first sign of protein deficiency is not muscle loss but overeating. Our body has a strong drive to consume food until its protein needs are met. If the diet is low in protein but high in carbohydrates and fats, a person may overconsume calories in an effort to meet those needs.

The health coach further shares, "The first sign of dehydration is not thirst, it is cravings and headaches." Dehydration lowers the overall fluid levels in the body, which can reduce blood flow to the brain, causing a dull ache or pressure.

When dehydrated, organs like the liver – which need water to function efficiently – struggle to release stored glucose into the bloodstream for energy. The body interprets the difficulty in accessing energy stores as a need for more fuel, which can manifest as cravings, particularly for sugary foods that provide quick energy.

Contrary to popular belief, the first sign of magnesium deficiency is not cramps but rather anxiety and inability to relax. Cramping is a widely known symptom, but it typically occurs when the deficiency is more pronounced. Symptoms like anxiety and sleep issues are common initial indicators.

Think bloating after meals is normal? It is actually an early sign of fibre deficiency that appears right after eating, not constipation. When there is insufficient fibre, stool becomes hard and moves slowly through the colon. This allows more time for bacteria to ferment waste material and produce excess gas, leading to bloating and discomfort.

The health coach also talks about gut imbalance, explaining that its first symptom is unpredictable energy crashes and not stomach pain. An unhealthy gut lining can struggle to absorb essential vitamins and minerals needed for cellular energy production. This leads to deficiencies that manifest as persistent fatigue.

Recognising the subtle signs your body sends can be a game-changer for your health. By tuning in to these early warnings, you can take control and make informed choices to feel your best.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.