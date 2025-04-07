Hypertension: 7 Diet Modifications That Can Help Lower Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension can cause serious health issues over time. When left untreated, high blood pressure can put you at a higher risk of heart disease and stroke. Hypertension can also damage blood vessels in the kidneys, leading to kidney disease or failure. However, blood pressure can be effectively controlled with simple diet and lifestyle interventions.

Diet can have a big impact on your blood pressure. Salty foods in particular can cause high blood pressure. On the other hand, a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help you reach and maintain a healthy blood pressure. Here, we have some effective diet tips to help reduce blood pressure and boost overall heart health.

Diet tips that can help regulate blood pressure

1. Avoid excessive sodium

Limiting your salt intake can help lower blood pressure by reducing fluid retention. Also, avoid processed and packaged foods, which often contain high sodium levels.

2. Limit caffeine

Although not everyone is affected, it's wise to monitor your caffeine intake, as it can temporarily raise blood pressure in some individuals.

Similarly, consumption of too much alcohol is linked with high blood pressure.

You can choose caffeine-free herbal teas over coffee.

3. Opt for potassium-rich foods

Potassium is a mineral which helps lower blood pressure naturally. Foods high in potassium can help balance out sodium levels. Include bananas, oranges, sweet potatoes, spinach, avocados, and beans in your diet.

4. Read the labels

Most packaged foods are loaded with salt and added sugar which can negatively affect your blood pressure. Reading labels can help you limit your intake of these foods.

5. Choose whole foods

Aim for at least 5 servings of fruits and vegetables daily. They are low in calories and rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote heart health.

Similarly, choose whole grains over refined ones for healthy blood pressure numbers.

6. Plan balanced meals

A healthy, well-balanced meal is not only nutritionally rich but also helps control risk factors that affect your blood pressure. Balancing lean proteins, healthy fats and plenty of fibre promotes a feeling of fullness and provides optimal nutrition.

7. Practice portion control

Keeping portions in check can help manage weight, and weight management plays a key role in controlling blood pressure.

Adopt these dietary changes and stay physically active to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.