Bananas To Ginger: Doctor Recommends These 5 Food To Lower Blood Pressure Effectively

Maintaining healthy blood pressure is essential for your health and overall well-being. High blood pressure or hypertension can contribute to serious health conditions when left uncontrolled. It can put you at a higher risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and many other health issues. Diet plays a significant role in blood pressure management. Incorporating specific foods rich in essential nutrients can make a noticeable difference. In an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard-trained gastroenterologist, shared a list of the top 5 foods to help you lower blood pressure.

Foods to lower blood pressure

"Here are the top five foods that can help lower blood pressure supported by scientific evidence," Dr. Sethi said in the video.

1. Bananas

Bananas are a convenient snack. The expert highlights that bananas are high in potassium which aids in reducing blood pressure by helping the kidneys eliminate excess sodium from the body.

2. Dark chocolate

They are packed with magnesium and flavonoids which lower blood pressure by boosting the production of nitric oxide, a molecule that dilates blood vessels and improves circulation. Research suggests that even a small amount of high-quality dark chocolate can lead to a significant reduction in blood pressure.

3. Beetroot

"Beetroot can improve blood pressure due to its organic nitrates which the body converts into nitric oxide," said Dr, Sethi. Studies have shown that regular intake of beetroot juice can lead to lower blood pressure readings, making it an excellent addition to a heart-healthy diet.

4. Pomegranate

Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants. They offer impressive health benefits, particularly for blood pressure regulation. "Pomegranates can reduce blood pressure by lowering the levels of angiotensin-converting enzyme," mentioned Dr. Sethi.

5. Ginger

Ginger is well-known for its medicinal properties. Incorporating ginger into your meals or drinks can add flavour while providing significant health benefits. "Ginger can act as a natural calcium channel blocker making it a useful tool for managing blood pressure," he said.

Incorporating these five foods into your diet can lower blood pressure effectively. Also, focus on consuming a well-balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise, and consulting with a healthcare expert for personalised advice on managing blood pressure effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.