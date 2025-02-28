Nutritionist Explains The Importance Of Adding A Pinch Of Salt To Plain Drinking Water

The intake of salt has always been a debatable topic. Some claim it to be the reason behind high blood sugar in individuals, while others believe that it has multiple benefits to the body. In a recent video, shared by nutritionist Pooja Makhija explained the importance of salt in our body. She shed light on the primary ingredient of the food, which according to her doesn't play only the job of a seasoning. In the video, the nutritionist says, “Drinking plain water? Well, you are doing just 50% of the job. Every time we pee, cry or sweat, we are just not losing plain water. We are losing water along with essential electrolytes - sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. Therefore, when we drink just plain water, we are not going to be able to get the full result. Therefore, there is dehydration, lightheadedness, muscular cramps and fatigue.”

Pooja then cited a study published in the International Society of Sports Nutrition which found that adding electrolytes, especially sodium, to the water helps our bodies to absorb and retain this water and hydrate ourselves at a cellular level. She advises, “So, next time you fill your water bottle, add a pinch of mineral-rich salt. It could be anything - pink salt, Himalayan salt, curry namak, and then see the difference.”

Not only this, the nutritionist also elucidated whether adding salts to meals or beverages leads to high blood pressure levels, heart attacks and water retention. She concludes, “Well, they have been lying to us about that all along.”

Calling salt “The Misunderstood Mineral”, Pooja penned in the caption of the video, “For decades, we've been told that salt is the enemy. But did you know that without sodium, life wouldn't exist? Every nerve signal, muscle contraction, and heartbeat depends on it.”

The nutritionist then clarified in the caption that although excess refined salt in processed foods can be harmful, natural, mineral-rich salt is essential for the proper functioning of the body. According to her, low sodium levels can lead to fatigue, dizziness, and even cognitive decline. She also referred to a 2017 study in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition which “found that low-sodium diets can actually increase stress hormones and insulin resistance!” She concludes, “So, instead of fearing salt, focus on quality and balance. Swap refined table salt for sea salt or Himalayan pink salt, and most importantly—listen to your body!”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.