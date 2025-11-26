Are Fruits Making Your Health Conditions Worse? Nutritionist Explains

Adding fruits to your diet can work wonders for your body. We have heard it numerous times, haven't we? They are packed with essential vitamins, antioxidants and minerals that boost energy, make your skin glow and keep your digestion on track. Be it the burst of hydration from watermelons, the immunity-infused kick from oranges, or the hit of fibre from apples, fruits can make you feel lighter and prevent unhealthy snacking. But, do you know that consuming foods if you are suffering from some common conditions like diabetes or migraines can actually do more harm than good?

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has uploaded a video on Instagram, sharing more information on the matter. “Not all fruits suit every condition. Here are the most common conditions and the fruits you should avoid — plus the simple science behind it,” she writes in her caption. Let's take a look:

Fruits To Avoid Based On Health Concerns

Diabetes: If you have diabetes, avoid very sweet fruits like mango, chikoo, grapes, or overripe bananas, especially on an empty stomach. Their high sugar load spikes glucose instantly. A smarter strategy: pair fruit with nuts or seeds like almonds, pistachios, chia, or flax. This slows down absorption and keeps sugar stable.

Migraine: Those prone to migraines should skip overripe bananas and excessive avocado because their tyramine content can trigger vasodilation and set off an episode.

Acidity: People dealing with acidity should avoid citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and pineapple, particularly first thing in the morning. Their citric and malic acid content increases gastric acidity and irritates an already sensitive lining.

Bloating: For bloating, avoid melons, mixing too many fruits together, or eating fruit with your main meal. Fruits digest faster than cooked foods, and when they sit behind a heavier meal, they ferment in the gut, leading to gas, pressure, and discomfort.

In conclusion, Loveneet Batra shares, “The key is not cutting out fruits, it is choosing the right ones for your gut and your condition.” So, the next time you want to avoid that painful migraine, make sure that you do not pick that overripe banana.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.