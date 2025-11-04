Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand P Hinduja Dies At 85 In London

Gopichand P Hinduja, the chairman of the Hinduja Group, has died in a London hospital. He was 85. He is the second of the four Hinduja brothers. The eldest, Srichand Hinduja, died in 2023. The other two brothers are Prakash Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja.

Known as 'GP' in business circles, Gopichand Hinduja joined the family business in 1950 and is credited with transforming the company from an Indo-Middle East trading operation into a transnational conglomerate.

A graduate from Bombay Jai Hind College, Gopichand held honorary doctorate degrees from the University of Westminster and Richmond College, according to the company's website.

The Hinduja Group has businesses in eleven sectors, including automotive, banking and finance, IT, healthcare, real estate, power, and media and entertainment. Some of its well-known brands include Ashok Leyland, IndusInd Bank and NXTDIGITAL Limited.

The 2025 edition of the Sunday Times Rich List recently ranked Gopichand Hinduja's family the richest in the UK with a net worth of 32.3 billion pounds.

The Hinduja family made headlines in 2021 for a feud that reached a London courtroom. Srichand Hinduja's daughter Vinoo and Shanu accused their three uncles of cutting them out of funding and decision-making. At the time, Srichand Hinduja, known as SP, was suffering from dementia.

Responding to their nieces' allegations, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok cited an agreement the four brothers made back in 2013 that "everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone". This led to nasty family scenes as both sides accused each other of wrongdoings.