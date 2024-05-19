Indian-Origin Businessman Gopichand Hinduja Tops UK's New Rich List

Gopichand Hinduja joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959

Chairperson of the Hinduja Group, Gopichand Hinduja has topped the UK's Sunday Times Rich List, which ranks the 1,000 richest individuals or families living in the United Kingdom based on their total wealth. As per the Mirror, this is the sixth consecutive year that the Hinduja family has been named the wealthiest in Britain.

This is after the wealth of Mr Hinduja soared about £2.196 billion in 2024 and currently stands at £37.196 billion.

Some facts about Gopichand Hinduja:

Born in 1940, Gopichand Hinduja, fondly known as 'GP' in business circles, is the Chairman of the Hinduja Group and Hinduja Automotive Ltd, UK. It is a multinational conglomerate with businesses ranging from trucks, lubricants, banking and cable television.

He is the second son of Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja. Parmanand Hinduja, who was from India's Sindh region, established the family business in 1914. As per the official site of the Hinduja Group, Mr Gopichand Hinduja was one of the architects who transformed the business from an Indo-Middle East trading operation into a multi-billion dollar transnational conglomerate.

Gopichand Hinduja, who joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959, took over as chairman after his older brother Srichand Hinduja died last year in May.

The 87-year-old graduated from Bombay's Jai Hind College in 1959. He also holds an Honorary Doctorate of Law from the University of Westminster and an Honorary Doctorate of Economics from Richmond College, London.

Gopichand Hinduja is one of four brothers, two of whom took control of the family business empire. Internationally, the business was collectively owned by all four brothers - Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok.

Meanwhile, the British American businessman and philanthropist Leonard Blavatnik, has occupied the second place on the rich list. This is after his fortune rose £621 million and now stands at £29.246 billion.