Finance Ministry Deputy Secretary Dies After BMW Hits His Bike In Delhi

A senior official of the Union Ministry of Finance died and his wife is seriously injured after a BMW car hit his motorcycle on Ring Road near Delhi Cantt metro station on Sunday, the police said.

The victim, Navtoj Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, was returning home on his bike from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara when he met with the accident, said the police. He was 52.

Sandeep Kaur, Navtoj Singh's wife, is seriously injured.

The couple's son has claimed that his parents were taken to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, nearly 17 kilometres from the accident site, instead of being admitted to a nearby medical facility.

"My parents were returning from Bangla Sahib when they met with an accident. And for some reason, they were brought 17 km away to a hospital in GTB Nagar. My father is dead and mother is seriously injured," said the couple's son.

The son claims that the woman, the BMW driver, who brought his parents to the hospital was also injured but the hospital has no information her. He claimed that the hospital is being evasive on the woman's whereabouts and is helping prepare a fake medico-legal certificate for her.

Upon reaching the accident spot, a BMW was found lying sideways on the road and a motorcycle parked near the road divider, said the police.

Witnesses told police that a woman was driving the car when it hit the motorcycle.

"Soon after the accident, the woman and her husband, who was accompanying her, rushed the two injured to hospital in a taxi," a police officer said.

The BMW and the motorcycle involved in the accident have been seized. The accident spot was examined by a crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory.

An FIR has been registered in the case and an investigation is underway, said the police.

Traffic movement in the area was disrupted due to the accident. It was restored after the damaged vehicles were removed from the road, police said.