Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson Linked To 'Furry Subculture': All You Need To Know

Tyler Robinson, who is accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, is said to have a "furry fixation", with the 22-year-old trade-school student from Utah being linked to a "furry" website, The New York Post reported, citing experts. The bullet casings found at the scene had cryptic messages like "Hey fascist! Catch!", "Notices bulges OWO what's this?" (linked to furry subculture and online trolling) and "Bella Ciao" (an Italian anti-fascist song). These words are connected to the furry subculture and are often used for online trolling.

An account featured on the website FurAffinity.net, with a name matching accounts used by Robinson on his various gaming and online accounts, the Daily Mail reported. The furry account apparently had sexualised images of cartoon animal characters.

Robinson's digital footprint points to his ties to online subcultures. He might also have associations with the Groyper movement led by Nick Fuentes, known for its far-right and antisemitic views.

Meanwhile, the case highlights growing concerns about radicalisation on social media and how digital subcultures can intersect with violence in the real world.

Also Read | "Radicalised Online": Utah Authorities Say Charlie Kirk's Killer Not Cooperating

What Is "Furry Subculture"?

The furry subculture is a community based on anthropomorphic animal characters, known as "fursonas". These characters have human and animal traits, which allow individuals to express themselves the way they want.

Fursonas include species like wolves, foxes, dogs, cats and dragons. They usually connect with others through online platforms like Fur Affinity, WikiFur, conventions and social media.

The subculture is said to be about creativity, identity and community, and not about sex. Hence, not all furries incorporate sexual elements.

The concept is different from being a therian, as the latter believes they're animals spiritually. Meanwhile, furries roleplay as anthropomorphic animals.

Also Read | 2 Utah Men Arrested For "Threat Of Terrorism" Days After Charlie Kirk Shooting

As quoted in the report, Queens College media studies Associate Professor Jamie Cohen said that the "Notices bulge" meme shows two men, one with cat ears on, sitting across from each other. They have computers in front of them. The meme might be seen as an instance of catfishing, and the men are pretending to be something they're not.

Meanwhile, the OWO emoticon is from gamer culture, meant to represent a wide-eyed cat face. As quoted, digital culture researcher Alex Turvy said that it can be a copypasta, a block of text meant to be copied and spread.

"More than anything, it sort of demonstrates that you speak the language of the Internet," the digital expert said. "It's sort of an inside joke and referencing it is a marker of who you are. That you spend a lot of time online."

According to Turvy, Robinson spent a lot of time online. Kirk's death has also led to debates on political violence, with vigils held globally and some left-wing figures facing backlash for celebratory comments.

Tyler Robinson Arrested

Governor Spencer Cox said on Friday that Robinson was arrested on Thursday night after relatives and a family friend alerted authorities that he had implicated himself in the crime. The arrest was made after a 33-hour manhunt for the lone suspect in Wednesday's killing.

"I will leave that up to you to interpret what those engravings mean," said Cox about the messages. He noted that the "Hey Fascist! Catch!" phrase "speaks for itself."