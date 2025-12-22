"We Felt It": Asim Munir Says Pakistan Received "Divine Help" During Op Sindoor

Pakistan's Defence Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has claimed that Islamabad received 'divine help' during the country's military confrontation with India in May after India struck terror targets under Operation Sindoor. He also warned Afghanistan's Taliban regime to choose between Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Pakistan, saying that a majority of terror groups infiltrating across the border comprise Afghan nationals.

The remarks were made during the National Ulema Conference in Islamabad earlier this month, where Munir also recited several verses from the Quran.

Speaking about the four-day May conflict with India, Munir said the armed forces received "divine intervention" during Pakistan's drubbing against India.

"We felt it," he commented.

ALSO READ: Asim Munir's US Challenge As Trump Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops To Gaza

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes between the two countries and ended with an understanding to stop the military actions on May 10.

On Pak's Creation And Afghanistan

Munir also drew parallels between Pakistan and the state established by the Prophet 1,400 years ago in the Arab region (today's Saudi Arabia). The Field Marshal stated that there are 57 Islamic countries in the world, and among them, "God gave us the honour of being the protectors of Haramain Sharifain (a reference to Makkah and Madina)."

ALSO READ: 'Jailed Imran Khan, Gave Life-Time Immunity To Asim Munir': India Slams Pak At UN

Munir asked the Afghan Taliban government to choose between Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), saying that Afghan nationals form the major part of terrorism coming from across the border.

"In the TTP formations coming [into Pakistan], 70 per cent are Afghans," he said. "Is Afghanistan not spilling the blood of our Pakistani children?" He reiterated his call that the Afghan Taliban should choose between Pakistan and the TTP.

ALSO READ: "India Shouldn't Be In Delusion": Asim Munir's New Provocation As Pakistan's Defence Chief

The CDF further said that no one could order jihad in an Islamic state other than the state itself.

"No one can issue a fatwa for jihad without the order and permission and will of those vested with the authority," he said during the conference.