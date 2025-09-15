2 Utah Men Arrested For "Threat Of Terrorism" Days After Charlie Kirk Shooting

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has detained two men after an explosive device was found under a news media vehicle in Utah's Salt Lake City. Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahme Nasir, 31, allegedly planted a bomb underneath the news van, sparking a massive evacuation and federal probe. The incident came days after conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The bomb squad reportedly responded to a suspicious device placed under the media vehicle parked next to an occupied building in Magna on Friday. They determined it to be a real explosive device, which was lit but "failed to function as designed," CBS reported, citing the arrest affidavit.

The type of device used and its location near a high footfall area prompted the FBI to take over the jurisdiction of the case, as it was considered a significant threat to public safety, according to a report by Fox 13.

In less than two days, federal authorities traced the threat back to the Nasirs, who were arrested at their home in Magna. They were charged with offences of manufacturing or possessing a weapon of mass destruction, threat of terrorism, attempted aggravated arson, and possessing or removing incendiary items and their parts.

During a search of their residence, authorities uncovered several hoax weapons of mass destruction, illegal drugs and two firearms, which Nasirs weren't permitted to own as restricted persons with known narcotics use, according to arrest documents.

During questioning, the suspects asserted that the weapons found in their house were real, prompting a speedy evacuation of the neighbourhood, while law enforcement authorities on site worked to properly dispose of the devices. However, later, the items were determined to be fake.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, both men had protective orders that prohibit them from possessing firearms.