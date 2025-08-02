O-1 Visa For US: Application Process And Why It Is Gaining Traction Among Indians

O-1 Visa 2025 Surge: O-1 visa issuances rose from 8,838 in FY2020 to 18,994 in FY2023
O-1 Visa For US: The O-1 visa is gaining significant popularity among Indian professionals seeking job opportunities in the United States. This specialised non-immigrant visa is intended for individuals with "extraordinary ability" in fields such as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), the arts, education, business, athletics, or the film and television industry.
Often seen as an alternative to the H-1B visa, the O-1 visa is praised for its high approval rates-though it does come with some backlogs.
How Does the O-1 Visa Work?
- The O-1 visa permits entry to individuals who have demonstrated a high level of achievement in their field, either in STEM or in the motion picture and television industry. Applicants must be recognized nationally or internationally for their accomplishments.
- To apply for the O-1 visa, a U.S. employer, U.S. agent, or a foreign employer through a U.S. agent must file Form I-129 on the individual's behalf.
- Visa holders can stay in the U.S. for up to three years, with extensions possible if more time is required to complete the initial event or project.
- While the application cost for an O-1 visa is higher, it boasts a success rate of over 90 per cent, significantly better than the H-1B.
- Applicants in STEM fields must apply using Form O-1A, while those in the film or TV industry must use Form O-1B.
O-1 Visa Gaining Popularity Among Indian Professionals
- According to data from the U.S. Department of State, O-1 visa issuances rose from 8,838 in FY2020 to 18,994 in FY2023. Indian nationals have played a major role in this surge.
- In 2023, Indians ranked as the third-largest group of O-1 recipients, with 1,418 approvals-trailing only the United Kingdom and Brazil.
- While 225,957 H-1B visas were approved in FY2024 compared to 22,669 O-1 approvals, the H-1B visa has recently shown signs of decline. Meanwhile, O-1 approvals are steadily rising as more professionals explore this promising alternative.