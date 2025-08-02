O-1 Visa For US: Application Process And Why It Is Gaining Traction Among Indians

O-1 Visa For US: The O-1 visa is gaining significant popularity among Indian professionals seeking job opportunities in the United States. This specialised non-immigrant visa is intended for individuals with "extraordinary ability" in fields such as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), the arts, education, business, athletics, or the film and television industry.

Often seen as an alternative to the H-1B visa, the O-1 visa is praised for its high approval rates-though it does come with some backlogs.

How Does the O-1 Visa Work?

The O-1 visa permits entry to individuals who have demonstrated a high level of achievement in their field, either in STEM or in the motion picture and television industry. Applicants must be recognized nationally or internationally for their accomplishments.

To apply for the O-1 visa, a U.S. employer, U.S. agent, or a foreign employer through a U.S. agent must file Form I-129 on the individual's behalf.

Visa holders can stay in the U.S. for up to three years, with extensions possible if more time is required to complete the initial event or project.

While the application cost for an O-1 visa is higher, it boasts a success rate of over 90 per cent, significantly better than the H-1B.

Applicants in STEM fields must apply using Form O-1A, while those in the film or TV industry must use Form O-1B.

O-1 Visa Gaining Popularity Among Indian Professionals