Mauna Loa: Can You Visit The World's Largest Active Volcano?

Think Hawaii is all about beaches and luaus? Think again. Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, is a fiery beast that covers more than half of the Big Island — and it's still very much alive. If you love jaw-dropping landscapes, a bit of geological drama, and a front-row seat to one of nature's most powerful forces, this is one place you can't ignore. From its record-breaking size to its fiery personality, Mauna Loa is one of the most fascinating places on Earth. Whether you hike its slopes, explore its lava tubes, or just admire it from afar, one thing's for sure — you'll never look at volcanoes the same way again.

Here's All You Need To Know About The World's Largest Active Volcano:

1. It's Bigger Than You Think

When we say Mauna Loa is massive, we're not exaggerating. Rising 4,169 metres (13,681 feet) above sea level and stretching across 5,271 square kilometres (2,035 square miles), it's the biggest volcano on Earth by volume. But here's the real shocker: If you measure it from its base on the ocean floor, it actually towers over 10,500 metres (34,400 feet) — making it taller than Mount Everest! That's a lot of lava.

2. Yes, It's Still Active (And Erupting!)

Mauna Loa isn't just a relic of the past — it's a living, breathing force of nature. It has erupted 33 times since 1843, with the most recent eruption in November 2022, when rivers of lava lit up the night sky for nearly two weeks. Although it's not constantly spewing molten rock, it's closely monitored by scientists who track every little shake and rattle.

3. A Hiker's Paradise — If You Can Handle It

If you're up for a challenge, Mauna Loa offers some of the most intense hikes in Hawaii. The Mauna Loa Summit Trail is not for the faint-hearted — it's a brutal 29-kilometre (18-mile) trek through lava fields, with high-altitude conditions that make breathing a struggle. But reaching the summit? That's an achievement few can claim. If you prefer something less extreme, the Mauna Loa Lookout provides stunning views without the suffering.

The world's largest active volcano. Photo: iStock

4. The Lava Tubes Are Like Something From Another Planet

Ever wondered what it's like inside a volcano? The Kaumana Caves — formed by Mauna Loa's ancient lava flows — give you a peek into the volcano's underground world. These eerie tunnels stretch for miles, with jagged rock formations and an almost alien — like atmosphere. Just don't forget your torch — because once you're inside, it's pitch black.

5. It Has An Impact On The Big Island's Climate

Here's something wild: Mauna Loa is so huge that it literally creates its own weather. The eastern slopes are drenched in rain, making Hilo one of the wettest cities in the U.S., while the western side (where you'll find Kona) is way drier and sunnier. The volcano also plays a key role in global climate studies, with the Mauna Loa Observatory keeping tabs on carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere since 1958.

6. It's A Cultural And Spiritual Landmark

For Native Hawaiians, Mauna Loa is a sacred place. The volcano is deeply connected to Pele, the goddess of fire and volcanoes. Traditional chants and legends speak of her fiery temper, and even today, many Hawaiians leave offerings to honour her power. Whether you're spiritual or not, standing on Mauna Loa's slopes definitely makes you feel like you're in the presence of something greater.

7. The Big Question: Is Mauna Loa Safe To Visit?

Despite its active status, Mauna Loa is considered relatively safe for visitors. Eruptions don't happen out of the blue — there are usually weeks of warning signs before anything major goes down. That said, it's always smart to check for updates from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory before planning a visit. And if you do go? Stick to marked trails — because stepping on fresh lava is definitely not a good idea.