Bengaluru Woman Tried To "Courier" Father In Sack For Reel. This Happened Next

How far would you go to grab eyeballs? For a family in Bengaluru, the answer was packing an elderly man in a sack and attempting to "courier" him.

Five members of the family - a woman, her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law - arrived at a courier service's office under the Vyalikaval police station limits on Tuesday carrying a large package. When staffers asked what was inside, the family stayed mum.

This prompted staff members to open the package, only to find the woman's father inside, leaving them shocked and alarmed.

According to sources, the man appeared visibly distressed and was struggling to breathe,

The family claimed they planned the act so they could film a social media reel to highlight how bus tickets are often sold out during the festive season around Ugadi and Ramzan, and show that "couriering a person" was the only option left for travel.

Despite being caught, the family allegedly argued with the employees, insisting that the "parcel" be accepted since they had come all the way and "made the effort".

The police were then alerted and the family was taken to the police station, where they later recorded an apology video, admitting their actions were irresponsible.

Officials said they let the family go after issuing a stern warning against trying similar stunts in the future.