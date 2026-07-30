Sachin Pilgaonkar Recalls Palm Reader's Chilling Prediction About Sanjeev Kumar's Death

Sanjeev Kumar, the actor behind iconic films like Sholay, Aandhi and Angoor, left an unforgettable mark on Hindi cinema with his powerful performances. His sudden death at the age of 46 came as a shock to the industry. But did you know why he often chose to portray characters much older than his actual age?

Recalling their close friendship, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar revealed that Sanjeev had once shared a chilling prediction made by a palm reader that he would never live long enough to see old age.

"He told me, 'A palm reader once said I wouldn't live long or see old age. That is why I play older roles in films to experience that phase of life on screen that I may never get to live in reality,'" Sachin told Bollywood Aaj Aur Kal.

Sachin spoke about meeting Sanjeev Kumar during a dubbing session just a day before his death. Sanjeev asked him to visit the next morning, but Sachin had work and decided to come in the afternoon.

When he reached Sanjeev's home, he was told that the actor was unwell. What happened next left Sachin completely broken.

Sachin said, “I had gone to his house to meet him. I had met him a day earlier when he was dubbing. I told him that I wanted to come the next day. He said, ‘Come in the morning.' I said, ‘No, I will come between 2 and 2:30 pm.' He asked if I could come a little earlier, but I told him I had some work to finish first and would come after that.”

Sachin reached Sanjeev Kumar's house at the time they had planned. Someone told him that he was in the bedroom and taking a bath. After waiting for 30 minutes, Sachin became worried and asked if Sanjeev was feeling unwell. He was then told that the actor was not well, so a doctor was called to check him. Sanjeev's secretary, Jamnadas, had gone to bring Dr Gandhi to the house.

“When Jamnadas ji arrived with Dr Gandhi, I asked what had happened. They told me that he had vomited and had returned very late at night, around 3 or 4 in the morning. I said, ‘Even if he was feeling unwell, why was he still working so late? When I meet him, I am definitely going to scold him.' He was my friend, philosopher and guide. There was nothing we could not talk about with each other.”

Sachin Pilgaonkar said he waited for around 30 more minutes, but he began to feel that something was not right. The doctor was inside the room, while everyone outside looked too scared to go in. Sachin finally decided to check himself. When he opened the door, he saw Sanjeev Kumar lying on the carpet near the door. His face was down, and one hand was stretched towards the door.

Sachin immediately called the doctor, who came inside and checked him. The doctor then told him that Sanjeev had already died. The news left Sachin and everyone around him shocked.

Sanjeev Kumar died on November 6, 1985.