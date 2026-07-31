9 Killed, Many Trapped As Building Collapses During Repair Near Mumbai

Nine people have been killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi on Friday, some people are feared trapped under the rubble, according to the officials. Tragedy struck while repair work was underway on the premises.

A portion of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar area of the powerloom town collapsed around 11.30 pm on Thursday, the officials said.

The building comprised 48 rooms, 12 on each floor, municipal officials said. The building had been declared dangerous by the civic body.

Around 9 pm on Thursday, residents heard "loud cracking sounds" emanating from the structure, an official said.

Fearing the worst, locals immediately helped evacuate many families to other locations. However, while some occupants were still making their way out, the 'B' wing of the building caved in, he said.

A major multi-agency rescue operation is underway, comprising teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Thane Disaster Response Force and local fire brigade. A dog squad, four fire engines, two ambulances, and heavy earth-moving machinery has been deployed at the site.