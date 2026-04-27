Pakistan Called <i>Mera Lyari</i> Its <i>Dhurandhar</i>, But The Trailer Has Nothing To Do With India

Lyari, a neighbourhood in Pakistan's Karachi, has recently found itself at the centre of cinematic attention. While it was largely overlooked in mainstream films until recently, its portrayal has now sparked conversations across borders.

Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, brought Lyari into the spotlight. The spy thriller used the area as a backdrop for narratives involving gang conflict, smuggling, and organised crime.

The film performed well at the box office and was widely appreciated in India, but drew mixed reactions in Pakistan, where some viewers criticised its depiction of Lyari as chaotic and lawless.

A Cinematic Response From Pakistan

In contrast, the upcoming Pakistani film Mera Lyari presents a very different perspective. Written and directed by Abu Aleeha, the film focuses on resilience, community, and transformation.

Described as a sports drama, Mera Lyari tells the story of a women's football team. Actress Ayesha Omar plays a football coach who is unable to continue playing due to a serious injury caused by domestic violence. After leaving Lyari, she returns to train young girls in football, helping them overcome social challenges.

The film also features Dananeer Mobeen as a student and Ayesha Omar in supporting roles, and has received backing from the Sindh Information Department.

Political Reactions

The announcement of Mera Lyari in December triggered strong reactions from officials. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon described the film as Pakistan's response to what he called "negative propaganda."

He referred to Dhurandhar as "another example of negative propaganda by the Indian film industry against the Pakistani film industry" and added that Mera Lyari would "show the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride."

A Story Unrelated To Dhurandhar

Despite being positioned as a response to Dhurandhar, Mera Lyari is not related to it in terms of genre or storytelling.

While Dhurandhar explores espionage and crime through a fictionalised lens, Mera Lyari focuses on hope, struggle, and empowerment through sport.

The story follows two women determined to build a future in football, highlighting how Lyari has evolved and is no longer defined solely by its past associations with violence.

Instead of espionage and crime, the film aligns more closely with sports dramas like Dangal, Bend It Like Beckham, and Chak De India, among others.

Dangal tells the story of a former wrestler who trains his daughters to become world-class athletes, challenging deep-rooted gender norms and societal expectations.

Bend It Like Beckham centres on a young girl navigating cultural expectations while chasing her dream of playing football, while Chak De! India follows a coach rebuilding a struggling women's hockey team into champions.

Million Dollar Baby explores the journey of a female boxer fighting against odds to succeed in a male-dominated sport.

Background

The film is set to premiere internationally before its domestic release. Ayesha Omar announced that Mera Lyari will debut at the 28th UK Asian Film Festival at the British Film Institute in London on May 2, 2026.

Sharing the news, she wrote, "Mera Lyari is ready to meet the world. I am so grateful and excited to announce that our film is set to premiere at the 28th UK Asian Film Festival at the British Film Institute in London on May 2, 2026. This is a moment to showcase the spirit of Lyari on a global stage. After this, it will come home to Pakistan. Get ready to see the preparation and the women, raw, true, and unapologetically real on the big screen."

Director Abu Aleeha emphasised the authenticity of the project, noting that much of the film was shot in Lyari itself. He said, "80 per cent of the cast, including supporting actors, members of the local football teams and even our hero Shoaib Hassan, are actual Lyari inhabitants".