Michael Dell Reveals 'One Page' From 42 Years Ago That Changed His Life: 'It Convinced My Parents'

Computer tycoon Michael Dell, the chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, has revealed the one page that completely changed his life 42 years ago. In a social media post, Michael shared a copy of Dell Computer Corporation's earnings statement for the three months ending July 31, 1984. Michael highlighted that this single piece of paper convinced his parents that he should not return to college and instead focus on building the company.

Michael started his technological empire as a 19-year-old from his college dorm room at the University of Texas at Austin, where he simply upgraded the personal computers.

"This one page changed my life. 42 years ago today, it convinced my parents I shouldn't go back to college," wrote Michael on X (formerly Twitter).

The statement of earnings shows that Michael's company generated $888,821 in total revenue during the three-month period, with gross profit of $198,367.

"I started by upgrading PCs from a dorm room. Today @Dell is helping build the infrastructure that powers AI, from the edge to some of the world's largest AI factories. You never know which small decision will change everything. Keep building.," said Michael.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Book Returned To Australian Library After 150 Years, Fine Amounts To Rs 19 Lakh

'When I Think Of Dell...'

As the post went viral, social media users were inspired by Michael's story, highlighting that even the trailblazers had to seek permission from their parents to drop out of college.

"That a company as large and important as Dell is initially conceived in the mind of a single person will always amaze me," said one user, while another added: "When I think of Dell, I think of laptops."

A third commented: "I've also experienced a lot of changes from small decisions, so these words carry a lot of weight for me. The importance of taking that first step."

A fourth said: "Remember: A lot of the greats needed to have the same dropping out of college discussion with their parents. Lol."