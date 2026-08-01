Red Alert In Kerala's Kottayam After Rain Triggers Landslides, Flooding

Torrential overnight rain battered the eastern high ranges of Kerala's Kottayam district on Saturday, triggering landslides, flash floods and widespread destruction.

One person was killed in a landslide, another remains missing, entire towns were inundated, roads cut off and hundreds of residents were shifted to safer locations as authorities declared a red alert for the district.

The lone fatality was reported from Poonjar town, where a landslide struck a house. Rescue teams recovered the body of Josephin Johny Manappattu, while the search is continuing for his wife, Regina, who remains missing.

The worst flooding was reported from Erattupetta municipality, where sudden floodwaters submerged large parts of the town, leaving it virtually cut off. Residents said water levels exceeded those witnessed during the devastating 2018 Kerala floods. Several houses were inundated, with people trapped on upper floors rescued by Fire Force personnel and local volunteers. Traffic in and around the town came to a complete standstill.

Heavy flooding was also reported from Koottickal, Mundakkayam, Kanjirappally, Erumeli, Parathode and Manimala towns after rivers and streams overflowed following the intense rainfall. The Manimala and Pullakayar rivers breached their banks, submerging the Koottickal causeway and nearby crossings. The Mundakkayam causeway also went underwater, forcing traffic to be suspended, while floodwaters entered shops and houses.

In Kanjirappally town, floodwaters inundated parts of Anakallu town, disrupting traffic on the Kanjirappally-Erattupetta road. Overflowing waters from the Chittar river flooded roads and commercial establishments at Mannamplavu on the Ponkunnam-Erumeli route. Waterlogging was also reported from Erumeli Valiyambalam.

Fresh landslides were also reported from Kokkayar, Koottickal and other hilly areas, while heavy mountain runoff caused extensive damage in Manimala and surrounding regions. At Theekkoy, nearly 30 acres of land were reportedly washed away, four houses were destroyed and the main road was submerged.

District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena urged residents living along the banks of the Meenachil and Manimala rivers, as well as those in landslide-prone hilly regions, to remain on high alert and shift to safer places whenever directed by authorities. He said tehsildars, police, fire force personnel and local bodies were coordinating evacuation efforts.

Six relief camps have already been opened in the district, with authorities prepared to establish more if required.

In view of the continuing heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Kottayam, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. Officials have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel, especially to hilly areas and riverbanks.

Following the widespread damage, MLA Mani C Kappan, the District Collector, RDO and Tahsildars reviewed the situation and decided to visit the worst-affected high-range regions to assess the damage and oversee relief operations. Officials said they would interact directly with affected residents and ensure necessary assistance reaches them at the earliest.

The district administration has also activated 24-hour control rooms at the Collectorate and all taluk headquarters to coordinate rescue and relief operations.