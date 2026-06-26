Weather Updates Today LIVE: Delhi-NCR residents woke up to humid conditions on Friday morning, with relief expected in the form of scattered rainfall over the next few days as the southwest monsoon advances rapidly towards northern India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds and cloudy skies across Delhi-NCR and several parts of North India over the coming week. The monsoon is steadily progressing towards Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, raising hopes of respite from the prevailing heat and humidity.

According to the IMD, light rainfall is likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan between June 25 and July 1. Rain alerts have also been issued for western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, for June 26 and again between June 29 and July 1. In eastern Uttar Pradesh (Purvanchal), light to moderate rainfall is expected from June 26 to June 29.

The weather office has also issued rain alerts for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir during the last week of June.

The southwest monsoon is expected to strengthen further across the country over the next seven days, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rain to several regions between June 25 and July 1.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across Northwest India throughout the week. Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are expected to receive intermittent rainfall, with isolated heavy showers likely on June 25 and 26.

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