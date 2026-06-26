Weather Updates Today LIVE: Delhi-NCR residents woke up to humid conditions on Friday morning, with relief expected in the form of scattered rainfall over the next few days as the southwest monsoon advances rapidly towards northern India.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds and cloudy skies across Delhi-NCR and several parts of North India over the coming week. The monsoon is steadily progressing towards Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, raising hopes of respite from the prevailing heat and humidity.
According to the IMD, light rainfall is likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan between June 25 and July 1. Rain alerts have also been issued for western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, for June 26 and again between June 29 and July 1. In eastern Uttar Pradesh (Purvanchal), light to moderate rainfall is expected from June 26 to June 29.
The weather office has also issued rain alerts for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir during the last week of June.
The southwest monsoon is expected to strengthen further across the country over the next seven days, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rain to several regions between June 25 and July 1.
The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across Northwest India throughout the week. Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are expected to receive intermittent rainfall, with isolated heavy showers likely on June 25 and 26.
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Weather Updates LIVE: Kerala Records 33% Monsoon Deficit
Kerala has recorded a 33 per cent deficit in southwest monsoon rainfall so far this season, with Wayanad registering the highest shortfall of 64 per cent, IMD officials said.
Only four districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur -- have received normal rainfall so far during the monsoon season, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-in-Charge V K Mini told PTI.
She said some of these districts too could slip into the deficit category if the rainfall shortfall continues in the coming days.
As per IMD norms, a district is classified as rainfall deficient when the shortfall exceeds 19 per cent.
The rainfall deficit has already started affecting the farming sector, with the Agriculture Department advising farmers to adopt remedial measures following the IMD's forecast of below-normal monsoon rainfall this season due to the El Nino phenomenon, she said.
Mini said the impact would be more severe in rain-fed agricultural areas, as inadequate rainfall affects soil moisture and delays sowing operations.
(PTI)
Weather Updates LIVE: Switzerland Records Hottest Ever June Day
Switzerland registered its hottest ever June temperature on Thursday, with 38C measured in the northern city of Basel, breaking a previous record of 36.9C set eight decades ago, the Swiss weather service said.
"Temperatures exceeded 37C for the first time in Switzerland during the month of June, breaking a record set in 1947," MeteoSuisse said on X.
It highlighted that "a temperature of 38C was even recorded at the Basel weather station" -- the same place where the 1947 record was logged.
Records have tumbled as an increasingly deadly heatwave leaves western Europe sweltering with weather hotter than parts of Africa, throwing up numerous challenges from transport to emergency response.
(AFP)
Weather Updates LIVE: Climate Change To Blame For Intensity Of Europe Heatwave
Human-caused climate change is "unequivocally" responsible for the intensity of a record-breaking heatwave scorching Europe, scientists said Friday.
It would have been "virtually impossible" for such exceptional temperatures to occur in June fifty years ago, the World Weather Attribution group of scientists said.
A similar heatwave would have been 3.5C cooler during the day in June 1976, concluded the study by scientists from Europe, the United States and the United Kingdom.
But the world is hotter today and "the chance of a heatwave like this has changed immensely", said the study's lead author Theodore Keeping from Imperial College London.
"This event would not have been possible in June without climate change," Keeping told reporters.
The planet has warmed about 1.4C above pre-industrial times, driven by the burning of coal, oil and gas.
(AFP)