Delhi 'Lakshmi Yojana' Portal Goes Live, 1,083 Women Register By Noon

Women began queuing at registration camps across Delhi from 8 am on Saturday as the portal for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana went live, beginning the rollout of the city government's Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance scheme.

By noon, 1,083 registrations had been completed, according to figures shared by government.

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development Department has set up camps to help applicants check their eligibility, fill in personal and family details and upload the documents required for the scheme.

Officials and volunteers at the centres were seen guiding women through the online process as queues formed from early morning.

Early Rush At Registration Camps

Officials at the camps said each registration was initially taking around 25 to 30 minutes.

They said the time taken was expected to come down as volunteers became more familiar with the portal and applicants began arriving with complete sets of documents.

Some women who spoke to NDTV after completing their applications said the entire process had taken between 30 and 45 minutes.

Officials said the time varied depending on whether applicants had all the required documents and information ready.

The registration process includes checking eligibility, entering Aadhaar, family and bank details, uploading supporting documents and submitting the completed application.

"Process Easy, Volunteers Helping"

Women who completed their registration told NDTV that the process appeared straightforward and that volunteers were helping them at each stage.

One applicant said it had taken her between 30 and 45 minutes to complete the process, but assistance was available whenever she faced difficulty.

Several women said they were happy that applications for the promised Rs 2,500 assistance had finally opened.

One beneficiary said she was not concerned about receiving the money in two components, as long as the full benefit reached eligible women.

Others said the amount would help them meet household and personal expenses.

One woman described the financial assistance as "a Raksha Bandhan gift" from the government.

"Moment Of Joy For Delhi's Women"

Launching the registration portal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called it a moment of great joy for women in the national capital.

Ms Gupta said the government had implemented the scheme within around one-and-a-half years and fulfilled the commitment it made to Delhi's voters.

She said more than Rs 5,100 crore had been set aside for the programme, which is expected to benefit around 17 lakh women.

"The registration process begins today. The dedicated portal has also been launched," Ms Gupta said.

The Chief Minister said the scheme was aimed at helping women become financially stronger and move forward independently.

She also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for Delhi's development and said every initiative taken by the government was a means of serving the people.

Ms Gupta said the money belonged to the women of Delhi and that public funds were being used for public welfare.

Explaining the payment structure, she said the assistance would be divided into two parts. One component would be made available through a card, while the other would be placed in a fixed deposit.

The approved payment options reportedly allow beneficiaries to receive Rs 1,000 through a digital-rupee wallet and place Rs 1,500 in a recurring or fixed deposit. Beneficiaries may also choose to place the entire Rs 2,500 in an RD or FD.

The government is hoping to release the first instalment after the scrutiny and approval of applications, around Raksha Bandhan on August 28.

From Poll Promise To Portal Launch

The Rs 2,500 monthly assistance was one of the BJP's key promises to women ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

The scheme was initially referred to as the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana before being renamed the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana. The Delhi Cabinet formally approved it on July 28, with registrations scheduled to open on August 1.

The government has earmarked Rs 5,110 crore for the scheme in the 2026-27 financial year and estimates that it could cover around 17 lakh women.

In March 2025, the newly elected BJP government had approved an initial allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for the women's assistance programme and formed a committee headed by Ms Gupta to oversee its implementation.

Ms Gupta said Saturday's portal launch showed that her government had delivered on its commitment.

"The promise made to the people of Delhi has been fulfilled," she said.

Who Can Apply For Delhi Lakshmi Yojana?

According to the official portal, an applicant must be a woman aged between 21 and 60 and the eldest female member of her family.

Her annual family income must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh, and she must be a registered voter in Delhi.

The applicant, her husband or either of her parents must have been a resident of Delhi for at least 10 years on the date of application.

The household's electricity consumption during the previous 12 months must not exceed 2,400 units.

Women receiving certain government pensions or regular financial assistance are not eligible. Income-tax payers, GST filers, government employees and holders of public office are also excluded.

The benefit is not available if the applicant or a family member owns a four-wheeler or works for the government, a public-sector undertaking, a board, local body or another government organisation.

Applicants with more than three children or a criminal record are also excluded under the conditions listed on the portal.

Applicants must upload their Aadhaar card, Delhi voter ID, photograph and signature, along with an endorsement letter from the MP or MLA of their constituency.

They must also provide proof of 10 years of residence and a valid age document. The portal accepts records such as a voter ID, ration card, driving licence, electricity bill or gas-connection receipt as residence proof.

After submitting the application, women have been advised to download and retain the acknowledgement receipt for future reference.