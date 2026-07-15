Government File Delayed? Delhi's New Bill Could Fine The Officer Responsible

Delhi residents may soon be able to demand government services within fixed deadlines, with officials facing fines of up to Rs 5,000 for delays without valid reasons.

The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time-Bound and Ease of Delivery of Service Bill, 2026, which seeks to make the timely delivery of notified public services a legal right.

The proposed legislation will replace the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services Act, 2011, and introduce a technology-driven system for applying for and tracking government services.

The Bill is not yet in force and must complete the legislative process before its provisions can be implemented.

Under the proposed law, the Delhi government will notify the services covered, the deadline for delivering each service and the officer responsible for processing the application.

Delay A Service, Face A Fine

A major provision of the Bill is a penalty mechanism for officials responsible for avoidable delays.

An official may be fined Rs 250 for every day of delay, subject to a maximum penalty of Rs 5,000, if a notified service is not delivered within the prescribed time without sufficient justification.

Officials may also face a one-time penalty ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 5,000 if an application is rejected without proper reasons.

No penalty will be imposed without giving the official concerned an opportunity to explain the delay or rejection, the government said.

Apply Online, Track Every Step

The proposed system will allow citizens to apply for government services online and track their applications in real time.

Every application will be assigned a unique number, while information about each stage of the process will be made available digitally.

Government departments will also monitor pending applications online to ensure that services are delivered within the notified timelines.

The government said digitisation of the process would reduce the need for citizens to repeatedly visit government offices and make the delivery of services more transparent and efficient.

No Separate Appeal For Delayed Services

Citizens will not have to file a separate appeal if a government department misses a deadline under the proposed law.

If the designated officer fails to deliver the service within the prescribed time, the case will automatically be treated as an appeal before the Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority.

If the grievance authority does not decide the case within the stipulated period, it will automatically be escalated to the Delhi Right to Service Commission.

The provision is intended to prevent citizens from having to navigate a separate appeals process after a service is delayed.

Grievance Authority In Every Department

Every department will have a Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority to hear cases involving delayed services and rejected applications.

These authorities will be empowered to order the delivery of a service, determine responsibility for delays and initiate the penalty process where required.

Appeals will generally have to be decided within 30 days.

New Commission To Watch Over Departments

The Bill also provides for an independent statutory Delhi Right to Service Commission consisting of a chairperson and other members.

The commission will hear second appeals, oversee the implementation of the law and inspect government offices.

It will also be able to recommend departmental action against negligent officials, propose administrative reforms and suggest that more services be brought under the law.

The commission will have the power to conduct inquiries on its own and will publish an annual report on the delivery of government services and implementation of the legislation.

Aim To Reduce Delays, Cut Repeated Visits To Government Offices

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Bill was aimed at ensuring that citizens received notified services within prescribed timelines while making departments and officials accountable for delays and negligence.

She said the proposed law would make public services more transparent, efficient, responsive and technology-driven.

Once implemented, the government expects the system to reduce delays, cut repeated visits to government offices and provide citizens with an automatic grievance redressal mechanism.