US Hits Iran With New Strikes After Reimposing Naval Blockade

The United States launched a wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, after Washington reimposed a naval blockade in a return to war between the foes.

US forces "began launching a wave of strikes... designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said on X.

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