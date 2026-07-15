US Hits Iran With New Strikes After Reimposing Naval Blockade

(Representational Image)
- The US launched multiple strikes against Iran on Wednesday according to CENTCOM
- The strikes aimed to degrade Iran's military capabilities near the Strait of Hormuz
- Washington reinstated a naval blockade amid escalating conflict with Iran
The United States launched a wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, after Washington reimposed a naval blockade in a return to war between the foes.
US forces "began launching a wave of strikes... designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said on X.
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