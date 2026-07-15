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US Hits Iran With New Strikes After Reimposing Naval Blockade

The United States launched a wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, after Washington reimposed a naval blockade in a return to war between the foes.

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US Hits Iran With New Strikes After Reimposing Naval Blockade
(Representational Image)
  • The US launched multiple strikes against Iran on Wednesday according to CENTCOM
  • The strikes aimed to degrade Iran's military capabilities near the Strait of Hormuz
  • Washington reinstated a naval blockade amid escalating conflict with Iran
Are there any risks of this conflict spreading further?

The United States launched a wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, after Washington reimposed a naval blockade in a return to war between the foes.

US forces "began launching a wave of strikes... designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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