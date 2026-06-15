Sundar Pichai Reveals He Skipped Stanford Class For A Spontaneous Vegas Trip: "Had Never Taken A Road Trip"

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently shared a light-hearted anecdote from his early days at Stanford University, revealing that he once skipped class to take a trip to Las Vegas - a story he joked his parents were hearing for the first time. Speaking at Stanford Stadium, Pichai reflected on his time as a student in the United States before he rose to lead one of the world's most influential technology companies. He reflected on how academic performance, test scores, and extracurricular activities are important during college but do not fully define a student's long-term journey or life outcomes. He then recounted how he began to understand this perspective during his own student years.

A Spontaneous Trip To Las Vegas

While studying at Stanford, Pichai formed a friendship with a classmate named Pat, who he remembered as having a distinctly unconventional style and a carefree attitude. Pat owned a convertible and came from Long Beach, and the two struck up an unlikely friendship. Having previously studied at IIT Kharagpur in India and never skipped a class before, Pichai experienced a very different academic environment at Stanford. During his first winter quarter, he decided on impulse to join Pat on a road trip instead of attending class.

"One Wednesday morning in January, my first winter quarter, we were on our way to class. He was like, "Do you want to go to Vegas instead?" I had never skipped a class. I had definitely never taken a road trip before. (In fact, this is the first time my parents are hearing of it.) And yet, I said, "Sure." So we went back to our dorm rooms, grabbed some things, and set off," he recounted.

The journey to Las Vegas became an unforgettable experience. Along the way, Pichai saw snowfall for the first time in his life. Coming from India, he had never encountered snow before, and he later described being struck by its beauty during the drive, even stopping briefly to take in the moment.

"You have to cut through the mountains to get there. As we drove through them, it started to snow. I had never seen snow before. I stuck my hand out to grab it, and I couldn't believe the softness of the flurries. Pat stopped the car so I could get out; it was really beautiful, a moment I'll never forget," he added.

After several hours on the road, the pair reached Las Vegas, where Pat introduced him to blackjack. Pichai began with a small stake and managed to win a modest amount before deciding to stop playing.

The next day, they drove back to Stanford, marking the end of an impromptu trip that Pichai said left a lasting impression on him. He reflected that the experience taught him an early lesson about balance - that stepping away from routine does not necessarily lead to negative consequences and that life often includes room for spontaneity.

"No one seemed to notice that we had missed class. For the first time, I realized the world won't end if I relax a little," he remarked.

At the event, some students also staged a protest as Pichai took the stage. As he was introduced, the students stood up from their seats, waved Palestinian flags, blew whistles, and chanted slogans in protest. Many were also seen wearing keffiyehs, a traditional scarf, as support for Palestinians. Videos from the ceremony showed students leaving the stadium in their graduation gowns and caps. Some could also be heard booing as they walked out, while Pichai, a Stanford alumnus, continued delivering his speech.

Pichai's Journey

Pichai's journey from a student in India to CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet has often been cited as a classic Silicon Valley success story. Born in Chennai, he studied engineering at IIT Kharagpur before moving to the United States for higher studies at Stanford University and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

At Google, Pichai joined in 2004 and quickly rose through the ranks after working on key products like Chrome and Google Drive. He became CEO of Google in 2015 and later took charge of Alphabet in 2019, overseeing the company's broader portfolio of businesses, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and hardware.