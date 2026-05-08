Big Relief For Commuters As New Train Between Delhi And Faridabad Gets Nod

In a major relief for thousands of daily commuters travelling between Delhi and Faridabad, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday approved a new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train service on the busy NCR route.

Announcing the decision, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the service is expected to ease travel for people commuting daily between Faridabad and Delhi for work, education, business and other purposes.

"For a long time, residents and regular passengers had been demanding additional and more convenient rail connectivity. With the existing transport network under heavy pressure, commuters often faced overcrowding, delays and inconvenience," Gupta said.

The Delhi-Faridabad corridor is among the busiest commuter routes in the National Capital Region, with thousands relying daily on metro services, road transport and suburban rail networks to travel between the two cities.

The chief minister said the new service is aimed at offering commuters a faster and more accessible transport option while reducing pressure on the existing road network.

"The introduction of the MEMU service would offer commuters a faster, affordable and more accessible public transport option," Gupta said.

The announcement comes as Delhi-NCR continues to see rising pressure on public transport networks amid growing daily commuter traffic across satellite cities surrounding the capital.

Commuters Flag Long Gaps In Local Train Services

Regular passengers on the route have long complained about gaps between local train services during the daytime, saying commuters are often left with limited affordable rail options between morning and afternoon hours.

Several commuters travelling regularly on the route say there is nearly a seven-hour gap between some local train services during the day, forcing many passengers to depend on overcrowded metro services, buses and private transport.

The new MEMU service is expected to benefit office-goers, students and daily passengers travelling between Delhi, Faridabad and nearby NCR areas.

A Mainline Electric Multiple Unit, or MEMU, is an electric passenger train service operated by Indian Railways for short- and medium-distance travel on main railway routes.

Unlike conventional trains, MEMU trains do not use a separate locomotive. The train runs with motor-powered coaches, which allow quicker acceleration and better efficiency on routes with frequent stops.

These services are mainly designed to improve connectivity between cities and nearby towns and are widely used by office-goers, students and daily commuters.