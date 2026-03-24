'South Will Pray At Tirupati For <i>Toxic</i> To Break <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Record,' Says Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again stirred conversation with his candid take on the evolving landscape of Indian cinema following the massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Known for his unfiltered opinions, RGV weighed in on how filmmakers, particularly from the South, might be reacting to the film's record-breaking run.

Speaking to NDTV, RGV suggested that rather than being openly "annoyed," the industry is more likely to respond in its own unique way.

He said, "Annoyed isn't the right word, but they won't like it, because all those folks will band together to pray at Tirupati and Vaishno Devi so that their film can break Dhurandhar's record. Now, that's their only lifeline. Your saviour thing is only that now. So I think everyone will pray to God for Toxic to shatter Dhurandhar's record. And I'm not saying Toxic like that, I mean that kind of filmmaking style."

Ram Gopal Varma On Dhurandhar 2 'Propaganda' Label

Earlier, RGV spoke about whether he agrees with those calling the film propaganda.

He said, "Those who are saying it's propaganda - my point is, what does propaganda even mean? Everyone has a point of view. If we're both talking, I'll try to push my point, and you'll do the same. Everyone does that. Aditya Dhar believes in something, it is based on his own research - he has his own sources. Mine are different, yours are different, everyone's are different."

Speaking about the role of a filmmaker, RGV added, "A director's capability lies in making it look believable. If someone doesn't agree with what Aditya Dhar is showing and feels it's wrong or not true, then they should be allowed to make their own film."

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

ALSO READ: 'Make Your Own Dhurandhar 2': Ram Gopal Varma's Retort To Pak Critics Calling Film 'Propaganda'