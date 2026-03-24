'Make Your Own <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>': Ram Gopal Varma's Retort To Pak Critics Calling Film 'Propaganda'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is back in the news for his bold opinions. This time, it's about the hot debate on the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Taking to X, the director addressed those calling the film propaganda. He wrote, "I have a WONDERFUL IDEA for all those in PAKISTAN who claim #Dhurandhar2 is a PROPAGANDA film full of lies, they can get their own Pakistani @AdityaDharFilms, and make #DhurandharTheTruth."

I have a WONDERFUL IDEA for all those in PAKISTAN who claim #Dhurandhar2 is a PROPAGANDA film full of lies , they can get their own Pakistani @AdityaDharFilms , and make #DhurandharTheTruth 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼😎😎😎 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 24, 2026

His comment comes amid ongoing debates around the film's narrative, which has sparked mixed reactions since its release on March 19. While many have praised the film's scale and storytelling, others have questioned its portrayal of sensitive themes.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time RGV has expressed admiration for filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his work. In an earlier post on X, he wrote, "Post experiencing the impact of #Dhurandhar2‌, in the same breath of letting go of the past and inventing a new future, if SATYA, COMPANY and SARKAR were my ode to my old guru COPPOLA, my next film SYNDICATE, will be my ode to my new GURU @AdityaDharFilms."

Post experiencing the impact of #Dhurandhar2‌ , in the same breath of letting go of the past and inventing a new future , if SATYA, COMPANY and SARKAR were my ode to my old guru COPPOLA, my next film SYNDICATE , will be my ode to my new GURU @AdityaDharFilms.” — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 23, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma On Dhurandhar 2 'Propaganda' Label

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, RGV spoke about the ongoing criticism and whether he agrees with those calling the film propaganda.

He said, "Those who are saying it's propaganda - my point is, what does propaganda even mean? Everyone has a point of view. If we're both talking, I'll try to push my point, and you'll do the same. Everyone does that. Aditya Dhar believes in something, it is based on his own research - he has his own sources. Mine are different, yours are different, everyone's are different."

Speaking about the role of a filmmaker, RGV added, "A director's capability lies in making it look believable. If someone doesn't agree with what Aditya Dhar is showing and feels it's wrong or not true, then they should be allowed to make their own film."

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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