After Playback Exit, Arijit Singh Asks For A Song In Akshay Kumar's <i>Bhoot Bangla</i>

After announcing his retirement from playback singing, Arijit Singh has once again made headlines - this time for his involvement in a new track from Bhooth Bangla.

After unveiling the teaser and the song Ramji Aake Bhala Karenge, the makers have now released a romantic number titled Tu Hi Disda. The track features Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi, and is composed by Pritam. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song has already begun to capture attention for its romantic appeal.

What makes the development particularly interesting is the story behind Arijit's association with the track. According to reports, the singer himself reached out to the team at Balaji Motion Pictures and Pritam, expressing a strong desire to be a part of Tu Hi Disda.

He reportedly felt an instant connection with the composition and believed he could bring the right emotional depth to the song.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also shared his thoughts on the collaboration via his X handle.

He wrote, "It's always special to collaborate with you! As always, thank you #ArijitSingh for adding your magical voice to #TuHiDisda."

It's always special to collaborate with you! As always, thank you #ArijitSingh for adding your magical voice to #TuHiDisda ❤️



Song out now: https://t.co/NMGC47Yxmu#BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026 👻 pic.twitter.com/qt7AyeGdld — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 24, 2026

When Arijit Singh Announced Retirement From Playback Singing

Interestingly, this collaboration comes at a time when Arijit Singh's retirement from playback singing has been widely discussed.

On January 27, Arijit Singh announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist.

He wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

For decades, Arijit Singh has been the voice behind the biggest chartbusters in Hindi cinema. From his breakout song Tum Hi Ho in Aashiqui 2 to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil for Ranbir Kapoor, Kesariya in Brahmastra, Agar Tum Saath Ho in Tamasha, and Gerua in Dilwale, Arijit Singh has been an irreplaceable voice echoing through iconic Hindi film albums.

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