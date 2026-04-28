Viral Video: 'Scared' At First, Akshay Kumar Dances In Red Heels To <i>Laal Pari</i>

Host Akshay Kumar added a light-hearted touch to the grand finale of Wheel of Fortune. Jacqueline Fernandez and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan graced the show. A video from the episode has since gone viral, showing Akshay dancing in high heels and drawing widespread attention on social media.

Details

The moment came after Jacqueline and Bhumi spoke about being at the receiving end of Akshay's practical jokes on the show. As a playful payback, Jacqueline challenged him to wear high heels and dance for one minute. She further added that if he failed to complete the task, he would have to transfer Rs 1 lakh to her account.

Initially unsure, Akshay expressed concern about injuring himself and admitted that he had never worn heels before. He said, "Pagal hai kya main pehanu? moch voch aajayegi (Are you mad? What if I twist my ankle). I have never done it in my life; I am very scared, man."

However, with encouragement from Farah Khan and help from Jacqueline, he eventually agreed to take on the challenge.

Wearing red heels, Akshay danced to his song Laal Pari from Housefull 4 and even performed a few spins. Farah and Jacqueline later joined him on the dance floor. Farah also asked him to attempt some footwork, which he completed without difficulty. At the end of the one-minute challenge, Farah applauded him and bowed in appreciation.

The clip has gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Akshay is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, Bhooth Bangla. The film marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration after 14 years.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor.



Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 11: Does Akshay Kumar Film Pass Second Monday Test?