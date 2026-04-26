Box Office: Akshay Kumar's <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Enters Rs 100 Crore Club, Outpaces Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>

The box office continues to witness a compelling clash between Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Akshay Kumar's film entered the Rs 100 crore club in its second week. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh starrer maintains its blockbuster streak despite facing strong competition.

Bhooth Bangla Earns Rs 10.75 Crore On Day 9

As per a Sacnilk report, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 10.75 crore from 9,266 shows on its second Saturday in theatres. This pushed the film's total India gross to Rs 120.10 crore and India nett to Rs 100.90 crore.

The horror comedy concluded its first week with a nett collection of Rs 84.40 crore in India and a worldwide gross of Rs 135.45 crore. On Day 7, it earned Rs 5.15 crore, maintaining a steady weekday trend following its opening weekend.

Dhurandhar 2's Dream Run Hits Rs 1,127 Crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently in its sixth week, yet it continues to contribute to its enormous total. On Day 38, the film collected approximately Rs 2.95 crore. Its India nett collection has touched Rs 1,127.14 crore, reported Sacnilk.

The difference between the two films is also evident in occupancy trends. Dhurandhar 2 witnessed peak occupancy ranging from 54% to 76% during its initial days, which has now declined to single digits. Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla has recorded weekday occupancy levels ranging from 12% to 20%. The figures have shown improvement over weekends.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar talked about Bhooth Bangla facing competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the box office. Describing it as a great film, the actor shared that it appeals to adults, while their film is for both adults and kids.

"There are different kinds of films being made. Dhurandhar is a great film, I've seen it. This (Bhoot Bangla) is a different film. Dhurandhar is an adult film, this (Bhoot Bangla) is for kids and families. When we made this film, we didn't look at what the current trend is. We rather looked at whether the story was good or not, and accordingly, we made this film. We never thought about the trend," he told PTI in an interview.