Video: Aditya Dhar Always 'Gets His Way' Till He Meets Yami Gautam. Courtesy, Ranveer Singh

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 has opened to stellar box office numbers. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai on March 18. Rakesh Bedi, who is making headlines for his scene-stealing performance as Jameel Jamali, shared an inside video from the screening.

After the show ended, Aditya Dhar delivered a gratitude speech. Following the cue, Jyoti Deshpande (CEO of Jio Studios) praised Aditya Dhar, saying he always gets his way. Ranveer Singh, who's not at the centre of the video, stole the limelight with his one-liner at the end, aimed at Yami Gautam.

Breaking Down the Video

Aditya Dhar thanked the people present at the screening: "Thanks to those who believed in me, starting from Jyoti Deshpande, and of course, my HODs, my cast members, actors, and everyone who has given their heart and soul to the film. I am overwhelmed with all the responses coming in—even the memes. But I genuinely want to thank everyone for being here, supporting us, and being part of this journey. This wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you so much."

Praising Aditya Dhar's personal traits that contributed to his stupendous success, Jyoti Deshpande said, "He never panics, he's the voice of reason, and he always gets his way. He's very, very special."

When Jyoti and Aditya called out for Ranveer, he was seen standing in the last row with Yami by his side. Ranveer playfully teased Aditya, saying, "Yeah, 'gets his way' wali baat yahan (pointing towards Yami) par aakar khatam ho jaati hai." The comment left everyone in splits, including Yami and the others.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

After back-to-back centuries over the weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge made ₹60 crore in Hindi on its first Monday.

The Telugu version contributed ₹3.50 crore, while the Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil versions contributed ₹0.15 crore, ₹0.15 crore, and ₹1.20 crore, respectively.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19.

The numbers were consolidated by ₹80.72 crore on March 20 and ₹113 crore on March 21.

On March 19, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made ₹114.85 crore in India.

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this installment.