How Yami Gautam's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Cameo Throws It Back To <i>Haq</i> And <i>Uri</i>

Spoilers ahead: This story contains spoilers related to Dhurandhar 2.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released in theatres on March 19, has caught audiences' attention not just for its scale and performances, but also for an interesting detail linked to actor Yami Gautam. The film features a cameo by Yami, and her brief appearance has sparked discussion because of its connections to two of her earlier films - Haq and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt.

Yami Gautam's Cameo In Dhurandhar 2

In Dhurandhar 2, Yami Gautam portrays a nurse who is operating as an Indian undercover agent in Pakistan. While the cameo is brief, we could not help but notice an intriguing detail - the name tag on her uniform reads "Shazia Bano."

This was the name of her character in Haq, making it a subtle callback or Easter egg for attentive viewers.

The Uri Connection

Yami's appearance in Dhurandhar 2 also brings back memories of her role in Uri: The Surgical Strike. In the 2019 film, she played Pallavi Sharma, a R&AW officer who initially enters Vicky Kaushal's life disguised as a nurse named Jasmine. The undercover nurse-turned-agent angle in Dhurandhar 2 closely mirrors this narrative beat.

Uri: The Surgical Strike also marked Yami Gautam's first collaboration with Aditya Dhar, who later married the actor.

About Haq

Directed by Suparn Verma, the courtroom drama Haq starred Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film was inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement in Mohd Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum.

Dhurandhar 2 box office run

On its first Monday, the film earned Rs 65 crore from 20,382 shows, comfortably crossing the Rs 500 crore mark in India. After five days, the domestic net collection stands at Rs 519.12 crore, while the worldwide gross has climbed to Rs 829.76 crore, according to Sacnilk.

After notching back-to-back centuries over the weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs 60 crore in Hindi on its first Monday.

The Telugu version contributed Rs 3.50 crore, while the Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil versions added Rs 0.15 crore, Rs 0.15 crore and Rs 1.20 crore respectively.

Making the most of the extended weekend, the film began its box office run with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19. This was followed by collections of Rs 80.72 crore on March 20 and Rs 113 crore on March 21.

On March 19, Dhurandhar 2 was allotted 21,633 shows across India and earned Rs 114.85 crore domestically.



Also Read: Does Dhurandhar 2 Answer Those 8 Dhurandhar Questions?