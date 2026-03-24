Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 board exam results today (March 24). Students can download the results from the RBSE official websites (rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in) as well as through the NDTV result portal.

The Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 12 to 28, with 10,68,078 students registered this year. Earlier, the board had planned to release the results by March 20 and then to March 23. After the results are declared, RBSE will send the original marksheets to schools, and students will need to collect them from their respective institutions.

Also Read | Rajasthan Board 10th Result To Be Announced On March 24, Check Timing Here

What Time Will RBSE Declare Class 10 Result?

The result was set to be announced today, March 23, but has been delayed and is scheduled to be declared tomorrow, March 24, 2026 at 1 pm.The RBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026.

Students will be able to check their Rajasthan Class 10 result by scanning the QR code provided here.

Last Year's Result

Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.03 per cent, with girls outperforming boys. A total of 10.41 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams.

Here Are The LIVE Updates of Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Class Results 2026