Rajasthan Staff Selection Exam 2026: Over 44,000 Candidates, Tightened Security At Sensitive Centres

Rajasthan Staff Selection Exam 2026 Update: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is conducting the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Assistant recruitment examination across 129 centres in Jodhpur today, July 5. According to a report by the Asian News International (ANI), thousands of aspirants gathered at designated locations to participate in the two-shift selection process, which is being monitored by local authorities to ensure a smooth conduct.

A total of 44,308 candidates are appearing for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Assistant recruitment examination across Jodhpur, as per the report. The report added that administration has made extensive arrangements to ensure the examination is conducted in a peaceful, fair, and orderly manner.

Candidates will sit for the examination in two different shifts, as per the report. The first shift, scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, included General Science and General Knowledge topics. The second session, running from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, will evaluate a candidate's proficiency in General Hindi and General English.

Police and administrative officials have been deployed to maintain law and order during the examination. Additionally, special surveillance will be maintained at sensitive centres to ensure the examination is conducted in a completely fair and transparent manner, the ANI stated.

According to the state government, the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has been incorporated with the purpose of recruiting capable, competent, highly skilled individuals by conducting written tests, professional tests and personal interviews wherever desired according to relevant recruitment rules.

As per the prescribed rules and provisions, the board shall be committed to developing selection and recruitment procedures that conform to the global standards in testing, and promise selections by all fair means, of the most competent, capable, and skilled individuals for user departments.