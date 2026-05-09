Rajasthan Exam Row: Candidates Asked To Remove Mangalsutra, Bangles Before Entry

Tonk, Rajasthan: Tight security arrangements were enforced on Saturday as candidates appeared for the direct recruitment examination for laboratory assistants conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB). A total of 47,457 candidates had registered for the exam in Tonk district, which was held across 29 examination centres under heightened vigilance.

Authorities shut the gates of all exam centres one hour before the scheduled start time, strictly barring late entry. Officials said the measure was aimed at maintaining discipline and ensuring a smooth and fair examination process. Heavy police deployment was visible at several centres to prevent any untoward incidents.

Candidates were required to undergo biometric verification and facial recognition scans before entering the examination halls. A rigorous dress code was enforced, with items such as jewellery, threads, pins, chains and all electronic devices prohibited inside the centres. As a result, several women candidates were seen removing their mangalsutras, bangles and earring tops at the gates to comply with the examination guidelines, a scene that drew attention from onlookers.

Despite the strict checks, officials said the examination began on time and proceeded peacefully under tight security arrangements.

Free bus travel for candidates

To facilitate candidates travelling from different regions, the state government arranged free bus services on Rajasthan Roadways for exam-related travel. Examination coordinator and Additional District Magistrate Ramratan Sokaria said elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure transparency and efficiency throughout the process.

"A control room has been set up, along with seven vigilance teams, 67 observers and paper coordinators, to monitor the examination closely," Sokaria said. He added that all personnel were instructed to remain alert to prevent malpractice.

The laboratory assistant recruitment exam is being conducted in a single shift on the first day, while on May 10 it will take place in two shifts across the district. Officials said similar security protocols would remain in force on Sunday to ensure the examination is conducted without disruption.



(With inputs from Raveesh Tailor)