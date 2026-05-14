Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Download Link Here

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has officially released the Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026 today, May 14, 2026. Candidates who registered for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Examination 2026 can now download their hall tickets through the official portal. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 20, 2026, at various exam centres across Rajasthan. The admit card is an important document that candidates must carry to the examination hall along with a valid photo identity proof. Officials have clearly stated that students without the admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket after downloading it.

How to Download Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the Rajasthan BSTC Hall Ticket 2026 online:

Visit the official Rajasthan BSTC portal at predeledraj2026.com

Click on the "BSTC Admit Card 2026" link available on the homepage

Enter login credentials such as application number and date of birth

Submit the details

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for examination purposes

Students should verify important details such as candidate name, roll number, exam centre address, exam timing, and photograph on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must contact the examination authorities immediately.

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2026 Important Instructions

The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Examination 2026 will be conducted across different districts of Rajasthan on May 20. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

Along with the hall ticket, students must carry a valid government-issued photo ID such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, or driving licence for verification purposes. Electronic gadgets, calculators, and study materials will not be allowed inside the examination hall. Officials have also advised candidates to follow all examination guidelines carefully to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day.