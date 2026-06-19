Rajasthan CET Exam Date 2026 Out: Graduate Level Exams From December 1

Rajasthan CET Exam Date 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially announced the examination schedule for the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2026. As per the official notification, the Rajasthan CET 2026 Senior Secondary Level examination will be conducted from October 23 to October 25, 2026. The exam will be held over three consecutive days across various exam centres in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, candidates appearing for the Rajasthan CET Graduation Level examination will take the test from December 1 to December 3, 2026.

Rajasthan CET 2026 Exam Dates

Check the complete exam schedule in the table below:

Senior Secondary Level Exams: October 23 to October 25, 2026

Graduation Level Exams: December 1 to December 3, 2026

How to Check Rajasthan CET 2026 Exam Schedule?

Visit the official RSMSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the "Latest News" section on the homepage.

Find the notification related to Rajasthan CET 2026.

Open the examination schedule PDF.

Check the exam dates and save the document for future reference.

The Rajasthan CET 2026 secondary-level examination will be conducted for recruitment to 11 posts across the organisation. These include Platoon Commander, Patwari-Girdawar, Water Resources posts, Junior Accountant, Tehsil Revenue Accountant, Supervisor (Women Empowerment), Deputy Jailer, Hostel Superintendent Grade II, Patwari, and Village Development Officer.

Candidates should begin their preparation without delay. The Rajasthan CET is a key eligibility examination for several state government recruitment processes, making it highly important for job seekers.

A well-planned study schedule can help candidates cover the syllabus effectively before the examination. Aspirants should also regularly check the official RSMSSB website for updates regarding admit cards, examination centres, exam guidelines, and other important announcements.