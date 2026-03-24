This Rajasthan Girl Scores Perfect 100/100 In English, Maths In Class 10 Board Exams

Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Results: Sims Nitharwal set a benchmark in the Rajasthan Class 10 Board Examinations 2026 by scoring a perfect 100 out of 100 in both English and Mathematics. She achieved an impressive 595 out of 600, securing third place in the state and first place in Sikar district.

Sims, a student of Central Children Academy Higher Secondary School in Reengus and daughter of Mukesh Kumar Nitharwal, brought pride to her school, district, and the state.

Speaking to NDTV, Sims said, "I dedicate this success to my parents and my school family. My ambition is to become an IAS officer in the future." Her father serves in the Indian Army.

Her teachers and school administration praised her dedication, hard work, and discipline, calling her achievement an inspiration for other students.

Sims credited her success to her disciplined father and supportive mother, saying that their guidance has always motivated her to strive for excellence. Discussing her future goals, she said, "My dream is to become an IAS officer."

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 10 results for 2026 today at 1 pm, along with the results for Classes 5 and 8. This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 94.23%.

Among the first-division passers, 2,72,252 are boys and 2,83,411 are girls. The pass percentage for boys is 93.63%, while girls recorded a higher pass percentage of 94.90%. A total of 10.68 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examinations, which were conducted from February 12 to 28.