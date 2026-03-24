RBSE 10th Result 2026: How To Check Rajasthan Board Scores Easily On NDTV

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will declare the Class 10 board exam results today, March 24 at 1 pm. A total of 10,68,078 students registered for the exams, which were conducted from February 12 to 28. Once released, students will be able to check and download their results on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check results on NDTV's board results page:

Visit the NDTV Education portal at ( ndtv.com/education ).

). Navigate to the " Board Exam Results 2026 " section.

" section. Click on the link for " Rajasthan Board Class 10 Exams Results 2026 ".

". Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your digital score (or marksheet) for future reference.

Students can check their Rajasthan Class 10 result by scanning the NDTV QR code provided here.

According to the board, 10,68,078 students registered for the Secondary examination, while 9,09,087 candidates enrolled for the Higher Secondary examination. Additionally, 7,811 students registered for the Praveshika examination and 4,122 candidates for the Senior Upadhyay examination.

The examinations were held at 6,195 centres across the state. To ensure fair and smooth conduct, the board implemented extensive administrative and technical arrangements.

To complete the checking, more than 30,000 teachers across the state are evaluating answer sheets. The board is working at a very fast pace so that students do not have to wait long for their marks.