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RBSE 10th Result 2026: How To Check Rajasthan Board Scores Easily On NDTV

Students can check Rajasthan Class 10 results online via rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, or NDTV Education portal.

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RBSE 10th Result 2026: How To Check Rajasthan Board Scores Easily On NDTV
RBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results To Be Declared Today At 1 PM
  • RBSE will declare Class 10 board exam results on March 24 at 1 pm
  • 10,68,078 students registered for the exams held from February 12 to 28
  • Results can be checked on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
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The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will declare the Class 10 board exam results today, March 24 at 1 pm. A total of 10,68,078 students registered for the exams, which were conducted from February 12 to 28. Once released, students will be able to check and download their results on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check results on NDTV's board results page:

Students can check their Rajasthan Class 10 result by scanning the NDTV QR code provided here.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTVAccording to the board, 10,68,078 students registered for the Secondary examination, while 9,09,087 candidates enrolled for the Higher Secondary examination. Additionally, 7,811 students registered for the Praveshika examination and 4,122 candidates for the Senior Upadhyay examination.

The examinations were held at 6,195 centres across the state. To ensure fair and smooth conduct, the board implemented extensive administrative and technical arrangements.

To complete the checking, more than 30,000 teachers across the state are evaluating answer sheets. The board is working at a very fast pace so that students do not have to wait long for their marks.

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