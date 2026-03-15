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Rajasthan Board Exams 2026: How To Check And Download Class 10 Result?

Rajasthan Board Results 2026: Students will be abe to check and download their result on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

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Rajasthan Board Exams 2026: How To Check And Download Class 10 Result?
RBSE To Release Class 10 Board Result By March 20

RBSE Board Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 board exam results by March 20. This was announced by secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore during a press conference.

Once released, students will be abe to check and download their result on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. The Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 12 to 28, 2026.

How To Download Result?

  • Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on Class 10 board exam 2026 result.
  • Enter your roll number and other details.
  • Then, click on "Submit" to view the result.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

Number of Registered Students

According to the board, 10,68,078 students registered for the Class 10 examination, while 9,09,087 candidates enrolled for the Class 12 exams.

The examinations were held at 6,195 centres across the state. To ensure fair and smooth conduct, the board implemented extensive administrative and technical arrangements.

To strengthen monitoring, 274 CCTV cameras were installed at 167 examination centres, while a separate control room with five dedicated telephone lines ensured rapid communication during the examination period.

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