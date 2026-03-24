Rajasthan's Ishwar Patidar Scores 99.5% In Class 10 Board Exam, Aims For IAS

RBSE 10th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) today declared the Class 10 board examination results for 2026 at 1pm, along with the results for Classes 5 and 8. This year, the overall pass percentage in Class 10 stood at 94.23%. Among districts, Dungarpur recorded an impressive pass percentage of 95.75%, almost unchanged from last year's 95.73%. A total of 24,916 students had registered for the Class 10 examination in the district, of whom 24,121 appeared, and 23,096 successfully cleared it.

Among the successful candidates, 13,769 students secured first division, 8,198 passed in second division, and 1,129 obtained third division. The district topper, Ishwar Patidar, a student of a private school in Ramgarh, scored 99.50%. Ishwar said he aims to become an IAS officer.

"I want to give the credit for my success to my school and family. I achieved this with their support and hard work. I want to prepare for the UPSC examinations in the future," he said.

Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2026



Ishwar Patidar from Dungarpur district topped with 99.50% marks. He said he aims to become an IAS officer.



"I want to give the credit for my success to my school and my family. I achieved this with their support and hard work. I will prepare for… pic.twitter.com/0G3QU0oNkr — NDTV Education (@ndtveducation) March 24, 2026

His father, Gokulram Patidar, works as an engineer in a private company, while his mother, Mogi Devi, is a homemaker.

At the state level, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 94.90% compared to 93.63% among boys. A total of 10.68 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examinations conducted between February 12 and 28.

The Class 8 examinations were held from February 19 to March 4, while the Class 5 examinations took place from February 20 to March 5. More than 26 lakh students appeared for these examinations, which were conducted in a single shift.

Students are required to secure at least 33% marks in each subject and overall to pass the examinations.

Notably, this year the board released the results for Classes 5, 8, and 10 simultaneously. The Class 10 results have also been announced before the Class 12 results and within March, giving students additional time to plan for the upcoming academic session.