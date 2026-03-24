Rajasthan RBSE Board 10th Result: Cheshta Sharma Tops With 99 Per Cent Marks

RBSE 10th Result Topper 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 10 board examination results today. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 94.23 per cent. Cheshta Sharma of Prince School, Sikar topped the examination with 99 per cent marks.

Along with the Class 10 results, the board has also announced the Class 5 and Class 8 board exam results.

Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, or via the NDTV result checker.

Official Websites to Check Rajasthan Class 10 Result

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

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How to Check Rajasthan Class 10 Result via NDTV

Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV.

Enter your roll code and roll number.

Click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

How to Check RBSE Class 10 Result on Official Websites