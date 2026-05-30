Rajasthan Board 10th Supplementary Result 2026 Out: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026 on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can now access their scorecards online using their roll numbers.

The RBSE supplementary exams for Class 10 students were conducted from May 14 to May 16, 2026. Candidates must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks to qualify in the examination. Students who clear the supplementary exams will now be eligible to continue their admission process for higher classes without delay.

Direct Link: RBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2026

How To Check RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2026?

Students can follow these steps to download their Rajasthan Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026:

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2026 link

Enter the roll number in the login window

Check the details and submit it

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned in the RBSE 10th Result 2026, including marks, name, and qualifying status.

RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam Details

The RBSE Class 10 supplementary examination was conducted for students who could not pass one or more subjects in the main board exams. The board organised the exams between May 14 and May 16, 2026.

According to RBSE guidelines, students must score at least 33 percent marks to pass the supplementary examination. Candidates who successfully clear the exam can now proceed with admission to Class 11.