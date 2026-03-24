Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Out: Official Websites To Check, Direct Link Here

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Out: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 10 board examination results today, March 24, 2026. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 94.23 per cent. Students can check and download the results through the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Along with Class 10, the board has announced the Class 5 and 8 board exam results.

In case the official websites do not work, students can check these other official websites mentioned here or can also check their result via the NDTV result checker.

Official Websites to Check Rajasthan Class 10 Result

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Check Rajasthan Class 10 Result via NDTV

Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV.

Enter your roll code and roll number.

Click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

How to Check RBSE Class 10 Result on Official Websites

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 10 result link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also use the NDTV result checker available here to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites.