RBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Out: 94.23% Students Pass, Here's Direct Link To Check

RBSE Class 10 Results 2026 OUT: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 10 board examination results for 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 94.23%. Students can download their results from the official RBSE websites (rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in), as well as through the NDTV result portal. Class 10 results can also be accessed by scanning the QR code provided here.

Among those who passed with first division, 2,72,252 are boys and 2,83,411 are girls. The pass percentage for boys stands at 93.63%, while girls have recorded a higher pass percentage of 94.90%. This year, a total of 10.68 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examinations conducted from February 12 to 28.

To pass the RBSE Class 10 examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject, along with a minimum aggregate score of 33%. Students who score below 33% in one or two subjects will be given an opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations.

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In 2025, Bhawna secured the top position in the RBSE Class 10 results with 99.67%. Pooja Bhadu and Vandana Tanwar jointly secured the second position with 99.50%.

The board has also released the results for Class 5 and Class 8 examinations. The RBSE Class 8 exams for 2026 were held from February 19 to March 4, while the Class 5 exams were conducted from February 20 to March 5. Over 26 lakh students appeared for these examinations, which were conducted in a single shift.

Students can check their results on the official RBSE websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in.