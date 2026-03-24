Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Class Result 2026 Out: Check Here Through QR Code

Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Class Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results for the Class 10 board, and the Class 5 and Class 8 examinations for 2026. Students can download their results from the official RBSE websites (rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in), as well as through the NDTV result portal. Class 10 results can also be accessed by scanning the QR code provided here.

According to reports, over 10 lakh students appeared for the examinations this year. The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 12 to 28, with 10,68,078 students registered.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Class Result 2026: Check Here Through QR Code

Among those who passed with first division in Class 10 exams, 2,72,252 are boys and 2,83,411 are girls. The pass percentage for boys stands at 93.63%, while girls have recorded a higher pass percentage of 94.90%.

To pass the RBSE Class 10 examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject, along with a minimum aggregate score of 33%. Students who score below 33% in one or two subjects will be given an opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations.

In 2025, Bhawna secured the top position in the RBSE Class 10 results with 99.67%. Pooja Bhadu and Vandana Tanwar jointly secured the second position with 99.50%.

The RBSE Class 8 examinations for 2026 were held from February 19 to March 4, while the Class 5 examinations were conducted from February 20 to March 5. Over 26 lakh students appeared for these examinations, which were conducted in a single shift.