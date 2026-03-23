Rajasthan Board 10th Result To Be Announced On March 24, Check Timing Here

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board Class 10 result will be declared on March 24, Education Minister Madan Dilawar said on Monday. The Education Minister will also release the Class 5 and Class 8 board results on the same day.

Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore stated that all preparations have been completed, and students will be able to check their results on the official websites.

The board said that the answer sheets have been evaluated on time and it is fully prepared to announce the results tomorrow.

What Time Will RBSE Declare Class 10 Result?

The result was set to be announced today, March 23, but has been delayed and is scheduled to be declared tomorrow, March 24, 2026 at 1 pm.The RBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026.

Students can check their Rajasthan Class 10 result by scanning the NDTV QR code provided here.

Official Websites to Check Rajasthan Class 10 Result

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Check RBSE Class 10 Result on Official Websites

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 10 result link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also use the NDTV result checker available here to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites.

How to Check Rajasthan Class 10 Result via NDTV

Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV.

Enter your roll code and roll number.

Click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

The Rajasthan Class 10 result, to be released from the board headquarters in Ajmer, is considered crucial for lakhs of students, as it helps determine the direction of their future studies.

Last Year's Result

Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.03 per cent, with girls outperforming boys. A total of 10.41 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams.