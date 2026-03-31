Daily Wage Labourer's Son Beats Odds, Tops Rajasthan Class 12 With 99.80%

Reported By Balvirendra Singh Shekhawat

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026: In a remarkable story of determination and resilience, Sonu Mehra from Badagaon in Rajasthan's Tonk district has topped the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12 Science exam with an impressive 99.80%, bringing pride to his family and community.

Sonu's father, Vinod Mehra, is a daily-wage labourer who paints buildings for a living. Having never cleared his own Class 10 exams, Vinod's lifelong dream has been to provide his children with quality education.

Speaking to NDTV, he said, "I could not study myself, but I worked day and night to ensure my children get the best education. Some months, I barely get 20 days of work."

Financial constraints forced Vinod to transfer Sonu from a private school to a government school after Class 8. "I was confident he would top in Class 10, but achieving 99.80% in Class 12 has fulfilled my biggest dream," he added.

Sonu credits his success not only to his dedication but also to his teachers, Ganesh Meena and Banwari Meena, who recognized his potential and coached him free of charge for three years. His sisters, Kiran and Shivani Mehra, recall how he devoted hours to his own studies while guiding them in theirs.

Despite his stellar achievement, Sonu's ambitions extend far beyond. He aims to crack the UPSC exams and become an IAS officer to strengthen law and order in the state. "My priority will be to implement an education system that ensures every underprivileged child gets access to quality learning," Sonu said.