Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2026: Girls Outperform Boys Across Streams, Check Key Details

RBSE Board 12th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 results were declared today at 10 am by Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar. Girls have outperformed boys across all streams, with the highest margin seen in the Science and Arts streams.

The overall pass percentage stands at 97.20 per cent, slightly lower than last year's 97.76 per cent. Among the total students who cleared the exam, 96.46 per cent were boys, while 97.77 per cent were girls.

Stream-Wise Girls And Boys Performance

In the Science stream, 96.42 per cent of girls passed the exam, compared to 92.64 per cent of boys.

In Commerce, girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.51 per cent, higher than boys at 98.66 per cent.

In the Arts stream, 98.95 per cent of girls passed, while 95.80 per cent of boys cleared the exam.

Official Websites to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Result

rajasthan.gov.in.

education.rajasthan.gov.in.

rajresults.nic.in.

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

How To Check RBSE Class 12 Result on Official Websites?

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 12 result link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also use the NDTV result checker available here to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites.

How to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Result via NDTV